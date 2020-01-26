New York Mets
Yankees, Mets stars stunned by Kobe Bryant tragedy that also killed John Altobelli
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1m
The tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant on Sunday didn’t just send shock waves through the basketball world. According to several reports, one of the other victims was John Altobelli,
RT @JacCollinsworth: RIP Mamba QueenBlogger / Podcaster
RT @sny_knicks: "There's only Mike and Kobe"TV / Radio Personality
If I could see into the future, I would want to know if I'll always cringe when listening to myself conduct interviewsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @sny_knicks: "Honestly, I don't think we should have played" Marcus Morris says everyone is devastated over the loss of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/WuX0aLYEe1TV / Radio Personality
i lost my dad and brother ten years apart and it was hard as hell and is still surreal. i could not imagine losing them both at the same time, unexpectedly. keep the bryant family in your prayers. send strength. many of us are fortunate to never have to feel what they do.Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets add pitching depth on minor-league deal https://t.co/6Hl3A4SjYMBlogger / Podcaster
