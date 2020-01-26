New York Mets
New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil mourns the loss of his former coach who died in Calabasas helicopter crash
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 2m
Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is mourning the loss of one of his former coaches, John Altobelli, who died in Sunday's Calabasas helicopter crash.
