John Altobelli, former coach of Mets' Jeff McNeil, killed in same helicopter crash that took Kobe Bryant's life | Newsday
by: The Associated Press Updated January 27, 2020 12:22 AM — Newsday 1m
CALABASAS, Calif. — John Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was killed along with his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash Sunday that also took the lives of retired
RT @mike5_5_5: “I was a Mets fan. I wanted to be Darryl Strawberry. Tell Ron Darling I still have his baseball card.” #MambaForever https://t.co/q9Z4TVP8tiBlogger / Podcaster
One of the most iconic, dominant athletes in history grew up as a freaking mets fan of all things, incredible. #RIPMamba“I was a Mets fan. I wanted to be Darryl Strawberry. Tell Ron Darling I still have his baseball card.” #MambaForever https://t.co/q9Z4TVP8tiSuper Fan
They were waiting for Kobe Bryant https://t.co/PfDTaba2w6Blogger / Podcaster
Amidst all the devastating news today, I can take solace in the fact that Kobe enjoyed that viral shot of him talking to his daughter, as we all did today. #RIPMambaSuper Fan
Jeff McNeil's Cape Cod League coach John Altobelli was among those killed in the helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant McNeil says Altobelli is one of the "main reasons" he's playing pro baseball https://t.co/RKbbx7SxIMTV / Radio Network
