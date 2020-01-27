New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets: Ron Darling's good news, Diaz, a Hall of Famer, Canó question
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4m
Ron Darling received great news, Edwin Diaz worked with a Hall of Famer and a question for Robinson Canó.
Tweets
-
Unfathomable https://t.co/KRrkR55UreBlogger / Podcaster
-
“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing." https://t.co/cSlPu3rCrfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mike5_5_5: “I was a Mets fan. I wanted to be Darryl Strawberry. Tell Ron Darling I still have his baseball card.” #MambaForever https://t.co/q9Z4TVP8tiBlogger / Podcaster
-
One of the most iconic, dominant athletes in history grew up as a freaking mets fan of all things, incredible. #RIPMamba“I was a Mets fan. I wanted to be Darryl Strawberry. Tell Ron Darling I still have his baseball card.” #MambaForever https://t.co/q9Z4TVP8tiSuper Fan
-
They were waiting for Kobe Bryant https://t.co/PfDTaba2w6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amidst all the devastating news today, I can take solace in the fact that Kobe enjoyed that viral shot of him talking to his daughter, as we all did today. #RIPMambaSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets