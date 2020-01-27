New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Somber morning
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 32s
SLACKISH REACTION: It feels serious this morning. I think whether you are a fan of the NBA or not, a fan of the man or not, just hearing that someone like Kobe Bryant was suddenly gone was a shock to the system. I know I don’t feel like being...
