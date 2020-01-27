Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Somber morning

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 32s

  SLACKISH REACTION:  It feels serious this morning.  I think whether you are a fan of the NBA or not, a fan of the man or not, just hearing that someone like Kobe Bryant was suddenly gone was a shock to the system.  I know I don’t feel like being...

