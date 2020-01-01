Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50361655_thumbnail

Baseball coach killed in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash had ties to Yankees’ Aaron Judge - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and his daughter were among the nine people killed when the helicopter of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant crashed Sunday.

Tweets