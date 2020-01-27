New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets addition of Dellin Betances has shades of Pedro Feliciano, hopefully with better results
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7m
The New York Mets signed former New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances. Hopefully, the addition doesn't turn out the way it did for Pedro Feliciano when...
Tweets
-
RT @Mediagoon: https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @Mets and NYPD parking in Handicap Spots in Lot A ... https://t.co/ZyE2oYPSQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Was the new Spring Training Cap at Mets Fan Fest? https://t.co/MLOSUVO1BOBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @Mets:Some complaints coming in from #MetsFanFest https://t.co/lE86cy7getBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Here is another not so happy fan from @Mets Fan Fe... https://t.co/Qo0Xut0JglBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @Mets and NYPD parking in Handicap Spots in Lot A ... https://t.co/ZyE2oYPSQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GusTheDonutMan: Have a great week #LFGM🍎Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets