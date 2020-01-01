New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign free agent pitcher Erasmo Ramirez to minor league deal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
As a player not on the 40-man roster, Ramirez will receive a non-roster invitation to spring training.
Tweets
-
-TheMediagoon.com: @Mets and NYPD parking in Handicap Spots in Lot A ... https://t.co/ZyE2oYPSQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kennydejohn: RIP to someone who inspired me to be better and be grateful for each day I have on this earth. A terrible loss for the Long Island sports community. RIP, Dezy. Thanks for sharing your story with me and everyone you came across. https://t.co/80eSbJjTWqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gimenez at SS, Rosario at 2B, Mauricio at 3B when they're all @Mets together. #Top100Prospects#Top100Prospects Who is Mets starting SS in 2022-Rosario or Gimenez or Mauricio?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is great stuff here from Owen. Take a minute and listen.Go talk to your parents/grandparents ask them about their lives. So many loving memories are locked away in our minds! Even if it’s just audio... document moments in your lives so your kids have them. @WIPMiddayShow @JamesSeltzer @JoeDeCamara @RitchieJon 🙌🏽❤️ #RIPMamba #RIPGIGI https://t.co/2iXVn84h4STV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Dreaming About the Potential Impact of a Healthy Yoenis Cespedes https://t.co/FM970YcGXW #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
“We now go down to Angel Hernandez with the explanation of the ruling on the field.”New for the 2020 MLB season: Much like NFL referees have done for years, umpires will be mic’d up and tell fans in attendance and those watching on television and listening on radio if reviewed calls are upheld or overturned. They may also explain rules, if necessary.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets