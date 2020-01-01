Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50372895_thumbnail

MLB Umpires to Wear Microphones to Address Video Reviews

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 5m

For the upcoming MLB season, there will be an improvement in communication between umpires and those in attendance and watching on TV or listening on radio.According to ESPN’s Pedro Gomez, u

Tweets