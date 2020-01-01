Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
49109086_thumbnail

Diamondbacks Working Towards Deal For Starling Marte

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

The Starling Marte saga appears to be drawing to a close.According to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as Robert Murray formerly of The Athletic, the Arizona Diamondbacks

Tweets