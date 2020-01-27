Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50375338_thumbnail

Starling Marte traded to Diamondbacks as Mets chase ends

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 6m

The Mets will have to go outside of Pittsburgh if they plan on improving their outfield this offseason. The Pirates traded Starling Marte to the Diamondbacks on Monday for top prospects Brennan Malone

