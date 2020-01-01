New York Mets
Mets sign former draft pick RHP Robert Whalen
RHP Robert Whalen announces he has signed with the New York Mets.
Beautiful journalism.Genius and maniacal, unrelenting and unapologetic, creative and combative. Yes, flawed too. There was no one like him. My window into the late, great Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/1sIlVzlhAOBeat Writer / Columnist
3 Mets prospects have made Baseball Prospects' Top 101 list https://t.co/0L9OYW0T8NTV / Radio Network
RT @GiraffeNeckMarc: National League teams had a total of 531 sac bunts during the 2019 season, an average of 35.4 sac bunts per team. Each NL team played 144 games with a Pitcher eligible to hit. This means once every 4 games we saw a team sac bunt. Stop the strategy talk, bring the DH to the NLBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JasonOchart: Telling kids that bat speed or exit velo doesn’t matter in their quest to becoming professional is wrong and blatantly false. It’s like telling a HS kid who throws 81 that he just needs to focus on competing and he’ll get his chance. It’s a lie.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @RobWhalen38: No place like home. Thank you @Mets #Grateful #ST2020Beat Writer / Columnist
I presume the move to push out Mendoza is over her conflict of interest between the Mets and ESPN. Of course, A-Rod has the same conflict with the Yankees and "is still welcomed back" so maybe they just want her gone. https://t.co/9rwF0R8N6gBlogger / Podcaster
