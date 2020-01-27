New York Mets
New York Mets sign Rob Whalen to minor-league deal
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 2m
The Mets have signed 25-year-old right-hander Rob Whalen to a minor-league deal ahead of spring training.
