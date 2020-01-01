Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Report: Mets refused trading pair of top-5 prospects to Pirates for Marte

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 4m

The New York Mets couldn't meet the Pittsburgh Pirates' asking price for outfielder Starling Marte, who is now a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks after a three-player trade Monday.Pittsburgh wanted two of the top-five prospects in the Mets' minor-le

