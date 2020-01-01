New York Mets
Why didn't Mets trade for Pirates' Starling Marte? SNY's Andy Martino explains
While the Mets seemed to be a match with the Pirates for a potential OF Starling Marte trade, Pittsburgh and New York ultimately never reached a deal. In fact, the two sides were never close to one recently and talks died down weeks ago, SNY's Andy...
