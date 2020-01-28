Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
50391493_thumbnail

Mets History Rewritten: Melvin Mora becomes the everyday shortstop in 2000

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 31s

In 2000, the New York Mets turned to Mike Bordick for shortstop help. How would the season and the next few years have gone if they stuck with Melvin Mora?...

Tweets