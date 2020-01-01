New York Mets
MLB rumors: Red Sox ‘trying to complete’ Mookie Betts deal; Why Mets passed on Starling Marte; Latest on Astros searches - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 37s
The latest baseball news includes updates on the Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts trade talks, the Houston Astros' manager and GM searches, Starling Marte being moved by the Pittsburgh to Diamondbacks after the Mets ended trade talks and more.
