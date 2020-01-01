Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50392103_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox ‘trying to complete’ Mookie Betts deal; Why Mets passed on Starling Marte; Latest on Astros searches - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 37s

The latest baseball news includes updates on the Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts trade talks, the Houston Astros' manager and GM searches, Starling Marte being moved by the Pittsburgh to Diamondbacks after the Mets ended trade talks and more.

Tweets