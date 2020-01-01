Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
50178882_thumbnail

New York Mets news: Marte traded to Arizona, Whalen is back and more!

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2m

Starling Marte is no longer an option for the New York Mets, since he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the last few hours

Tweets