New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tony Plate The Mets Name Rojas Manager
by: Tony — Mack's Mets 33s
The Mets chose Luis Rojas to be their next manager and signed him to a multi-year...
Tweets
-
It took nine more years and I’m not part of the purchasing group, but it finally happened 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 Patience and hope paid off.Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@JeffMcNeil805 reflects on the passing of Coach Altobelli. 🧡💙Official Team Account
-
Mets prepare for spring training as Marte comes off the market https://t.co/fzEbPZDbpKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Mets are seeking a new quality control coach to replace Luis Rojas. Also the team is returning Jim Kelly from pro scout to replay coordinator.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @jenconnic: If the NL has the DH, who is going to drive in all the runs when Jacob deGrom starts for the Mets?Blogger / Podcaster
-
5 left https://t.co/qQg6qgnJvwSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets