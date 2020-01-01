Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
50396534_thumbnail

New York Mets: Tomas Nido and the importance of defensive-minded backup catchers

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3m

While the New York Mets' starting catcher Wilson Ramos offers the offensive chops, the team has a good defensive-minded backup in Tomas Nido

Tweets