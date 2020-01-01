New York Mets
Astros next manager to reportedly be Dusty Baker, whom Mets did not interview
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The Mets did not interview Baker during the search that resulted in the Carlos Beltran hire, and they did not interview Baker (or any other external candidates) during the search that resulted in the Luis Rojas hire.
