Mets are already set for a potential DH addition to the National League in 2021
by: Zach Diamond — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
The DH may be coming to the National League as soon as 2021 and the New York Mets already look prepared. One of the oldest debates in baseball history migh...
Ron Darling and Edgardo Alfonzo are among the 2020 inductees into the Mets Hall of Fame https://t.co/6gyayqbkopTV / Radio Network
13 days until pitchers and catchers. 110 days until Edgardo Alfonzo, Ron Darling and Jon Matlack are inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame.TV / Radio Network
New Post: Matlack, Alfonzo, Darling Inducted in Mets Hall of Fame https://t.co/XDPDUiEjn1 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
DH to National League Would Benefit the #Mets https://t.co/c3F2bZNolMBlogger / Podcaster
The internet and blogs exploded and then came the stalker incident https://t.co/mSuhTulIh0Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AlexFast8: Steven Matz post ASB: 3.52 ERA 3.78 FIP 23% K rate 7% BB rate Sinker usage 🔻7% Slider usage 🔼10%Beat Writer / Columnist
