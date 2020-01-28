by: N/A — MLB: Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 28, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that LHP Jon Matlack, RHP Ron Darling and infielder Edgardo Alfonzo will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 17 prior to the 1:10 p.m. game vs. the Pirates at...