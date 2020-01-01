Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Matlack, Alfonzo, Darling Inducted in Mets Hall of Fame

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets today announced that LHP Jon Matlack, RHP Ron Darling and infielder Edgardo Alfonzo will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 17 prior to the 1:10 p.m. game vs. th

