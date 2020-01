Devastated to hear of your passing, Nick. Your fight and outlook on life during some incredibly challenging times was beyond inspiring. There weren't too many Mets games growing up that we weren't chatting on AOL instant messenger. Rest easy brother. Gone way too soon. 🙏 #LGM

Everyone has their hardship in life. Mine happens to be medulloblastoma and is apparent. However even the rich person you see that seems to have it all together has a hardship. Everyone deals with a challenge.....just some challenges are more apparent to others.