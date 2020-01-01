New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Press release: Mets sign three players to Minor League contracts | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 28, 2019 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed All-Star infielder Eduardo Núñez, catcher René Rivera and right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez to minor league contracts and invited all three to major...
Tweets
-
Imagine this: The 2006 Mets featuring David Wright, Carlos Beltran, and Carlos Delgado all in the lineup WITH Mike Piazza at DH. Identifying which Mets would've made the best designated hitters (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/vkDSxw28UlTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Joelsherman1: #Yankees signed former #Mets catcher Josh Thole to a minor league deal. He would get $600,000 if he makes it to the majors. Joins Chris Iannetta and Erik Kratz on minor league pacts behind Sanchez/Higashioka. Thole hasn’t played in majors since 2016.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are correcting some long-standing wrongs by inducting some of their most important alumni into the Mets Hall of Fame this season. https://t.co/CRhpKUMA1EBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now back to my vacation.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Yankees signed former #Mets catcher Josh Thole to a minor league deal. He would get $600,000 if he makes it to the majors. Joins Chris Iannetta and Erik Kratz on minor league pacts behind Sanchez/Higashioka. Thole hasn’t played in majors since 2016.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OMFonWEEI: .@LouMerloni says the #Redsox offered Mookie Betts a 10 years, $300M deal in the 2019 offseason. Mookie countered with 12 years, $420M Lou says Mookie and the Sox have been off by $100M or more in the past 3 negotiations not including this past offseason https://t.co/zfMt2n1SkeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets