New York Mets

Mets sign trio of veterans to Minor League deals

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed All-Star infielder Eduardo Núñez, catcher René Rivera and right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez to minor league contracts and invited all three to major league spring training. Núñez, 32, is a...

