New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Will Red Sox deal Mookie Betts, then sign Yasiel Puig? Reds star hurt in swimming pool; Orioles sign ex-Yankees arm; Giants add Gold Glover - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 38s
The latest baseball news includes more Mookie Betts trade talk, an update on free agent Yasiel Puig, surgery for Eugenio Suarez, who is coming off a 49-homer season, and new contracts for Mitch Moreland, Steven Souza Jr., and Yolmer Sanchez.
Tweets
-
The back page: MY HERO'S GONE https://t.co/7JhX4XvFwPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Like father, like son. https://t.co/Ti5xc2wrBWBlogger / Podcaster
-
This debate isn't fair to Eli https://t.co/kXb6BvFEiKBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Kobe, Kobe, Kobe!" https://t.co/oP8VggsPZNBlogger / Podcaster
-
The "Honey Badger" has grown up https://t.co/l3H9EXKu0EBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mike Puma: Edgardo Alfonzo was thinking promotion just as Mets fired him https://t.co/2d9NLm9Z3p via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets