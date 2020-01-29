Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50419554_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: why should I tell you?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 34s

SLACKISH REACTION:  Is there something new?  Maybe.  I am not telling you.  Why?  Because the Mets announced four new people in the Mets HOF and not one of you told ME.  Why should I tell you?  You’re gonna have to click if you want to know.   I am...

Tweets