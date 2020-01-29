Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Is this the best cap ever made?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Let’s talk about how perfect this cap I bought is. Don’t bog down if you like this team or not.  Just look at the cap. It’s a New Era 2920.  Unstructured.  LOW crown.  Beautiful. And look at how the brim came out of the box!  Perfect bend!!!!! Again...

