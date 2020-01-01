Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50425103_thumbnail

Kris Bryant Loses Service Time Grievance

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports Chicago Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant has lost his service time grievance, and as a result, will not be a free agent until after the 2021 season.Bryant filed his grievance

Tweets