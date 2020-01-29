New York Mets
The Mets ‘Team Describe’ cap is an atrocity
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Hey looks like my tantrum was heard. Thanks to Nick, Pat, the T-Shirt Guy and Ceetar for all making sure this was on my radar. This is called a Team Describe cap. The target audience seems to be people with bad taste. The crown is approximately 19...
Tweets
“Mamba mentality” ⚡️🔨⚡️ (via @noahsyndergaard on Instagram)Official Team Account
-
Again imagine it has a Chiefs or Jets or Mets logo on it, whatever floats your boat, it’s a finely crafted cap. Not like these three story high crown flat brim terrible things that everyone is making these days.@metspolice But it has a Niners logo on it 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: So You Think You Know The Mets: All-Time Saves Leaders https://t.co/oCKqDRTpPH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mariners No. 5 prospect Justin Dunn joined @MadDogUnleashed on @MLBNetwork's #HighHeat to discuss being drafted -- and traded -- by the #Mets, making his #MLB debut last year and what the 2020 season holds in store. Watch: https://t.co/x731Red7VVMinors
-
Breaking down the buzz around the Mets as the offseason draws to a close (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/H4L8fjQZSiTV / Radio Network
-
Kobe knocked his Lakers teammate right to the ground https://t.co/wbxyt0jjT8Blogger / Podcaster
