On August 4, 2017, the game with the most trash can bangs, the Astros scored 16 runs, which was the most runs they scored in a home game all season.

David Spampinato On August 4th, the game with the most trash can bangs, the Astros scored 16 earned runs. Mike Bolsinger, a Blue Jays reliever, allowed 4 earned runs in 0.1 IP. He never pitched in the big leagues again. https://t.co/iEWXSokLvn