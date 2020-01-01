New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Baker, Astros reach short-term deal
by: ESPN — ESPN 8s
Dusty Baker, whose last stop of his 22-year managerial career was with the Nationals in 2017, will become the oldest manager in the major leagues at age 70.
Tweets
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: New Era’s new hats called “Team Describe” tried to highlight landmarks and popular food items in each baseball city. Looks like the Mets cap started out ok🗽, but didn’t stick the landing 🍎. (Boston features a lobster roll, Chicago features deep dish pizza, etc. etc.) https://t.co/0X8nhOYWltBlogger / Podcaster
-
He plans to carry Kobe Bryant's message even harder https://t.co/5PmGEURzeMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Time for another edition of Mets Hot Stove, live at 6:30 p.m. on @SNYtv. Talking Rojas, Nimmo and more with @DPLennon, @Jim_Duquette and the incredible, talented @SteveGelbs. Join us! https://t.co/xsMCGF85ayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Moment of silence for Kobe BryantBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: A win tonight, Seton Hall would win 10 straight. Last time that happened was 1992-93. #shbbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: In Newark for Seton Hall-DePaul. Pirates with same starters: Rhoden, Powell, Cale, Gill and McKnight. #shbbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets