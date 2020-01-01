Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50439572_thumbnail

MLB News: Teams Only Allowed To Carry 13 Pitchers

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports that MLB teams will only be allowed to carry 13 pitchers at a time in 2020. As he notes, it was assumed that would be the case, but it is significant because o

Tweets