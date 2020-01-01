New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why the Mets made the right move in passing on trade for Starling Marte
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Outfielder Starling Marte was long thought to be a strong fit for the Mets, but after ongoing talks never really seemed to get anywhere, the Pittsburgh Pirates ended up trading Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for two prospects earlier...
Tweets
-
Patrick Mahomes loved shagging fly balls at Shea Stadium when his father was a relief pitcher for the #Mets #Chiefs #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/mEMItCMBhfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Not landing Starling Marte could be a blessing for the #Mets. (via @jromano48) https://t.co/VLE7IXBpAsBlog / Website
-
After Luis Rojas was introduced on Friday, I had a chance to sit down with him for a conversation. If you’re looking to learn a bit more about him, watch this. Rojas is someone who’s measured with his words and confident he can tackle the challenge ahead.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @The7Line: 🚨FRIDAY! 🚨Our first big re-stock of 2020. Pint/shot glasses, THE GUYS t-shirts, new color of the EAST SIDE WEST SIDE design tees/hoodies, and STRAIGHT OUTTA QUEENS tees/tanks/hoodies/long sleeves, SHEA STADIUM tees/hoods: 10AM ET ON FRIDAY. Set an alarm! https://t.co/ZRIO0vq1T2 https://t.co/H5rPuXIdyYSuper Fan
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Myles Powell scored 12 of his 24 in final 6:45. Found it just in time. But MVP was Quincy McKnight. His statline -- 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals -- doesn't even tell the whole story. #shbbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets