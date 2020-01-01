New York Mets
Mets' Luis Rojas opens up on becoming team's manager
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Regardless of how the process went down, the Mets' decision to hire Luis Rojas as the team's manager entering the 2020 season made the 38-year-old coach's dream a reality. He opened up on his experience in the minors, among other topics, during an...
