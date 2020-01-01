Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50450298_thumbnail

MLB rumors: 2 big ways Mookie Betts trade can benefit Yankees - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have been in trade talks this week with the Boston Red Sox for right fielder Mookie Betts, who was the 2018 American League MVP.

Tweets