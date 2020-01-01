New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: 2 big ways Mookie Betts trade can benefit Yankees - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have been in trade talks this week with the Boston Red Sox for right fielder Mookie Betts, who was the 2018 American League MVP.
Tweets
-
Happy 77th Birthday, Davey Johnson. Leads all #Mets managers with 595 wins, & led the 1986 team to their 2nd championship in franchise history. Johnson along with Billy Martin & Dusty Baker are the only managers to have taken four different teams to the postseason. @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TBT my good friend for more than 36yrs @Jay_HorwitzPRRetired Player
-
Putting some Amed Rosario predictions in digital ink #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/kXxchgOLWNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 🚨 Just Announced 🚨 #Mets HOF Induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 17. Secure your tickets to celebrate the careers of Alfonzo, Darling, Jackson and Matlack! https://t.co/5IwIEId7m1Blogger / Podcaster
-
11 days until #Mets pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie...Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets