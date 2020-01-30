Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
960573198

New York Mets: Three Amed Rosario predictions for 2020

by: James Richards Fansided: Rising Apple 8s

Going into the 2020 season, New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario hopes to build on his strong second half from the previous year. This is what I'm predicti...

Tweets