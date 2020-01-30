New York Mets
Mets Morning News for January 30, 2020
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
I command you to read: @enosarris on breakthrough technology (or... junk science?) in player health. https://t.co/475DhNy4YlOwner / Front Office
I command you to read: @euqubud suggests that we evaluate closers like we evaluate placekickers @baseballpro https://t.co/3SU9HVWKIROwner / Front Office
I command you to read: @OutfieldGrass24 says that the #Astros edge came from knowing when NOT to swing https://t.co/10yp05fNAL However, @No_Little_Plans says that the trashcan wasn't always right, and that nullified much of the advantage https://t.co/Mnr68Bt94U @baseballproOwner / Front Office
What in the world is Yoenis Cespedes going to be? https://t.co/4XJbyBlyVq #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
A reason to smile. 😁 @You_Found_Nimmo cracks @MLBNetwork’s top 10 CF in the game.Official Team Account
Thesaurus is now joining the conversation to criticize, roast, lambaste, ridicule, lampoon, chastise, denounce, excoriate and, most tellingly, rebuke the comments made last night.Please be advised: "Soft" and "woman-like" are not synonyms. https://t.co/KQbWSzVw4V https://t.co/NGGLrgwR5TBeat Writer / Columnist
