New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets said no to Starling Marte trade packages revolving around J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, and prospects

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

The Mets had serious interest in making a Starling Marte trade with the Pirates work, but GM Brodie Van Wagenen had a strict line he wouldn't cross.

