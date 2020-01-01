Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Daily Stache
What in the world is Yoenis Cespedes going to be?

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 3m

Nobody is doubting that Yoenis Cespedes has a world of talent. Whether you’re talking about his cannon of an arm or his monstrous amount of power, we all have seen firsthand (YouTube search Yoenis Cespedes 2015) that Yo’ is capable of putting a team...

