Mets: Luis Rojas’ first test will be to say no to Brodie on Jake Marisnick
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 17s
Mets manager Luis Rojas faces any number of challenges as Spring Training nears. But first among equals is to tell his boss he alone owns his lineup.
