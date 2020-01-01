Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Jeurys Familia Drops 30 Pounds, Ready to Rebound

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 36s

One Met in particular is motivated to put 2019 behind him, and that’s former all-star closer Jeurys Familia. Familia has lost 30 pounds in the off-season, as evidenced by a video posted by his trainers. Check it out below. If Familia can have a big...

