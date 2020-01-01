Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
44630608_thumbnail

Mets' Matthew Allan among 'next few prospects' who just missed MLB Pipeline's top 100

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Matthew Allan was viewed as the best high school pitcher in the 2019 MLB Draft when the Mets pounced on him in the third round after signability concerns led to him falling out of the first round.

Tweets