MMO 2020 Top 30 Mets Prospects: Palmer Leads Raw 25-21 Group

by: Alex Worth Mets Merized Online 1m

25. Daison Acosta, RHPB/T: R/R Age: 21 (08/24/1998)Height: 6’2'' Weight: 160Acquired: International Free Agent (07/2016) $70KETA: 2022  Previous Rank: N/A2019 Stats (Brooklyn, Colu

