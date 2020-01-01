New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Top 30 Prospects: Powerful Palmer Heads 25-21 Group
by: Alex Worth — Mets Minors 1m
25. Daison Acosta, RHPB/T: R/R Age: 21 (08/24/1998)Height: 6’2” Weight: 160Acquired: International Free Agent (07/2016) $70KETA: 2022 Previous Rank: N/A2019 Stats (Brooklyn, Co
Tweets
-
And a future NFL’er in Bradley Marquez.2013 @Kingsport_Mets Team included a few future big leaguers, @JeffMcNeil805, @TheRealSmith2_(not pictured), @Amed_Rosario, @TylerBashlor49, Chris Flexen, Corey Oswalt and @RobWhalen38. #ThrowbackThursday 📸credit: @AllenGreenePhot https://t.co/zjcWE0dEobBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Pete_Alonso20 is so good that they gave him his own emoji. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Jeurys Familia has dropped 30 pounds as he gets ready for a bounce back season 🏋️♂️ https://t.co/wfVM7rmeXGTV / Radio Network
-
Lets do it Mets.Former New York Mets prospect Scott Kazmir attempting MLB comeback #NYM https://t.co/jKDsbvay0A https://t.co/EcC7CAPQzIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Surreal moment for me check out my story in the New York Post! https://t.co/WcDbPDr2d6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Need a place to watch the BIG GAME on Sunday? Consider these: https://t.co/emhdoPx5fbBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets