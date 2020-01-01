Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
49983720_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Why Red Sox-Dodgers Mookie Betts trade would be bad for Yankees - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 59s

The Boston Red Sox trading right fielder Mookie Betts would only be a short-term gain for the New York Yankees.

Tweets