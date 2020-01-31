New York Mets
Curtis Granderson announces his retirement
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
A fond farewell to one of the best people in baseball. Thank you for your time spent honorably in Queens Mr. Granderson. It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC — Curtis...
