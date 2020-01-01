Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Former Met Curtis Granderson retires: 'I know that my role in this game is only just getting started'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Curtis Granderson, who played with the Mets from 2014 to 2017 during his 16-year career, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

